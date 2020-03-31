UPDATE: 18 Year-Old Arrested After Robbing Callaway Business, Crashing Stolen Vehicle and Setting a Mobile Home on Fire in Lexington Park

UPDATE: from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office: On March 24, 2020, at approximately 6:40 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported robbery in the 20800 block of Callaway Village Way. Investigation determined an unknown male wearing a hooded jacket, entered the business and brandished a knife.

The suspect assaulted the victim and stole currency from the cash register and fled the scene in a black vehicle.

During the robbery investigation, deputies were notified of an assault involving a similar vehicle, in the 45600 block of Buckshot Way in Lexington Park.

Investigation determined the suspect, later identified as Devon Tyler Lee, age 18 of Great Mills, was operating a black Tahoe and repeatedly rammed the victim’s occupied vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene the Tahoe was located abandoned.

It was later determined the Tahoe had been reported stolen in Calvert County several days prior to the robbery and assault. Through the course of the investigation it was determined Lee was the suspect in the robbery and the stolen vehicle had been used to flee the robbery scene.

Lee remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension 78128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Lee has been charged with the following:

ROBBERY

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

THEFT LESS THAN $100.00

THEFT LESS THAN $100.00

DANGEROUS WEAPON-CONCEAL

MAL DEST PROP/VALU < $1,000

DANGEROUS WEAPON-INT/INJURE

MOTOR VEH/UNLAWFUL TAKING

ARSON-FIRST DEGREE

MALICIOUS BURNING/1ST DEG

MAL DESTR PROP VALUE $1,000+

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police responded to the Callaway Village Shopping Center in Callaway, for the reported armed robbery.

Police arrived on the scene to confirm a robbery and assault had taken place.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black jacket had entered the business and punched the employee in the face, produced a knife and demanded money.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of U.S Currency and fled in a black Chevrolet Tahoe with Maryland registration plates on Route 5 in an unknown direction of travel.

No injuries were reported employee denied medical attention.

___________________________________________________

Later in the evening on at approximately 9:00 p.m., police received several 911 calls reporting an active disturbance and assault with a vehicle involving a black Chevrolet Tahoe in Lexington Park.

Police arrived on the scene to find the similar description Chevrolet Tahoe unoccupied and parked against a house on Summer Lane, with multiple houses, vehicles, and yards damaged throughout the neighborhood on Oregon Way, Buckshot Way and Summer Lane in the Lord Calvert Trailer Park in Lexington Park.

Officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded and conducted a K9 track and searches for the suspect for approximately 30 minutes.

Police located one victim in a white BMW that had been rammed by the Tahoe multiple times and chased around the neighborhood, the victim was uncooperative with police and did provide little to no information. Officers remained on the scene and in the neighborhood for approximately 7 hours.

___________________________________________________

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 11:22 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Valley Lee were dispatched to the 45700 block of Oregon Way in Lexington Park, for the reported trailer fire.

The 911 caller reported a suspect sprayed an unknown liquid onto the side of the trailer, and underneath of it, then lit a match and threw it under the trailer in the crawlspace, the suspect was described as a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes. Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately 2 hours, and responded back to the scene to assist Maryland Fire Investigators at 3:00 a.m., for a reported rekindle with a possible fire in the floor. All fire and police personnel returned to service at approximately 4:00 a.m.

___________________________________________________

State Fire Marshals Press Release:

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a Lexington Park man after determining he was responsible for intentionally setting fire to a vacant structure.

Just before midnight on March 24, 2020, investigators responded to 45716 Oregon Way in Lexington Park for a reported structure fire. During their investigation, it was determined that Devon Tyler Lee, age 18, ignited the exterior of the vacant home.

Lee was later located at his residence on Chancellors Run Court in Lexington Park, where he was arrested by St. Mary’s Marys County Sheriff’s Office. Lee was transported and later admitted to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for injuries unrelated to the arson. Upon being released today, Lee was charged with Arson First Degree., Malicious Burning 1st Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000.00. These charges are in addition to multiple other charges filed by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Lee is currently being held at St. Mary’s County Detention Center without bond.

If found guilty,Lee faces penalties upwards of over 30 years’ imprisonment and/or $50,000 in fines.

___________________________________________________

After the crime spree, The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a Citizen reporting the suspect of the above events was currently at a apartment on Chancellors Run Court in Great Mills.

Officers arrived on the scene and located the suspect, identified Devon Tyler Lee, hiding to the rear of a residence and attempted to flee officers on foot, Officers gave pursuit and placed Lee in custody.

All events above are under investigation by The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, and Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Updates and details will be provided when they become available.

