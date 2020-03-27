St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Robbery at La Quinta Inn and Suites in California

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police responded to the La Quinta Inn and Suites in California, for the reported robbery.

Police arrived on the scene to confirm a robbery had taken place, with the suspect fleeing on foot prior to the arrival of police.

The suspect gave an employee a note indicating he had a weapon and that he would shoot the employee if they did not give him all of the money in the cash register. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of U.S Currency and then fled the area in an unknown direction on foot, he is described as a white male wearing gloves, jeans, and a dark colored hoodie and hat.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division responded and are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

