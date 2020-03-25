Additional COVID-19 Case Brings Total to Four in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has confirmed that an additional St. Mary’s County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The patient is a man in his 60s whose method of exposure is likely international travel. SMCHD is currently conducting an investigation into whether other community members may have been exposed.

“The message to our community continues – use infection prevention measures, stay home as much as possible, and isolate yourself if you start to develop flu-like symptoms such as cough or fever,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Your individual decisions can impact our whole community so please take recommended precautions.”

Infection prevention measures and social distancing are key strategies to slowing the spread of illness like COVID-19. If you are sick, stay home and away from others. If you need medical attention, call ahead to your primary care doctor or health care facility, or use 9-1-1 if in a medical emergency. For local COVID-19 updates and information, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

A COVID-19 Community Hotline is open for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about the COVID-19. Community members can call the center at 301-475-4911 Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to speak with staff and obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered. Language interpretation services are available.