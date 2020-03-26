AUDIO: Police Investigating Carjacking and Assault in Mechanicsville, Victim Transported to Area Trauma Center

On Wednesday, March 24, 2020, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge on Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported carjacking and shooting.

Police were initially dispatched for a reported carjacking with the victim shot in the head, however, police arrived on the scene to find the 21-year-old male victim with injuries to the head that was not from a gunshot, the victim was conscious, alert, and breathing.

The victim and suspect were conducting a test drive, when they pulled over in the area of the Moose Lodge, the seller and suspect exited the vehicle and the suspect reportedly pulled a handgun out and assaulted and pistol whipped the victim. During the time of the pistol whipping, the weapon discharged at least one round, and the suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle in an unknown direction.

The stolen vehicle is described as a white Mitsubishi Eclipse, the suspect was described as a mixed/multiracial male, approximately 5 foot 11 inches with a medium build, wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and a black and gray ball cap with scruffy facial hair.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area trauma center by ambulance with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, and updates will be provided when they become available.



