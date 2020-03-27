Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Arson Trailer Fire in Lexington Park, State Fire Marshal Investigating

March 27, 2020

On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at approximately 11:22 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Valley Lee were dispatched to 45716 Oregon Way in Lexington Park, for the reported trailer fire.

The 911 caller reported they witnessed a suspect throw an unknown liquid onto the side of the trailer and underneath of it, then lit a match and threw it under the trailer in the crawlspace, the suspect was described as a white male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt who ran from the area in an unknown direction.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the residence, and found an active fire under the trailer in the crawlspace, with minor extensions into the floor and exterior walls.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and is investigating the fire.




