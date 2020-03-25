VIDEO: Naval Air Station Patuxent River Confirms First Case of COVID-19, and Closure of Gate 3

Rear Adm. John Lemmon posted the following video on Facebook.
In the video, the Commander discusses their response to the first positive case of the coronavirus at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
NAS Patuxent River also announced they will close Gate 3 until further notice due to a reduction in overall vehicle traffic at the installation. This measure will allow the Pax River Security Department to better meet other requirements throughout the base.
Pax River’s Gates 1 and 2 will remain open for their normal operating hours.
