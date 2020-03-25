VIDEO: Naval Air Station Patuxent River Confirms First Case of COVID-19, and Closure of Gate 3

March 25, 2020

Rear Adm. John Lemmon posted the following video on Facebook.

In the video, the Commander discusses their response to the first positive case of the coronavirus at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.

NAS Patuxent River also announced they will close Gate 3 until further notice due to a reduction in overall vehicle traffic at the installation. This measure will allow the Pax River Security Department to better meet other requirements throughout the base.

Pax River’s Gates 1 and 2 will remain open for their normal operating hours.


2 Responses to VIDEO: Naval Air Station Patuxent River Confirms First Case of COVID-19, and Closure of Gate 3

  1. JP on March 25, 2020 at 9:35 pm

    NAVAIR and NAWCAD are spread across the nation!!! Nowhere in this video does he mention a positive case at PAX!!!

    • Anonymous on March 25, 2020 at 10:03 pm

      Maybe read the article next time? Or the headline on Facebook, or the headline and caption NAWCAD put out saying its on Patuxent River….Jesus C people, use your dang head! or just open your eyes.

