UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Locates Person of Interest in Stabbing Investigation, Victim Transported to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries

UPDATE 8:42 P.M: Thank you for all the tips and information in regards to the whereabouts of Elijah Mark Elliott. He has been located.

8:00 P.M., The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Elijah Mark Elliott.

On the evening of March 24, 2020, units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police responded to an address in Lusby for a reported stabbing.

Through investigation Elliott was developed as a person of interest, however, numerous attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. Elliott is a juvenile and is currently wanted for 1st Degree Assault and will be charged as an adult.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Citizens are urged to use caution if they encounter him and call 911.

Anyone with information regarding Elliott’s whereabouts or the stabbing incident is asked to please contact Det. Mudd at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2469.

