Two 7-11 Stores in Prince Frederick to Close for 14 Days After Positive Test for Coronavirus

An extremely unusual situation has developed over the past five days. The Calvert Health Department has always been truthful with the information we provide. In the interest of transparency, we are notifying you of the following events that have occurred in relation to the 7-11 on Hallowing Point Road.

On March 21st, a person connected to the store was tested for coronavirus. This individual falsified a positive result, leading to a temporary store closure and a swirl of social media conjecture. The result from this test is still pending. The lab to which it was sent to has a current wait time of nearly 10 days. In other words, at the present time it is not know whether that person does or does not have coronavirus.

Before it was realized that the initial report was falsified, another person who works at the store was tested by their family doctor. This test went to a different lab with a much faster turnaround time. That test was reported today did show coronavirus.

Given the very unexpected turn of events, both the store owner and the 7-11 corporation have decided that it’s in the best interest of public health to close the store on Hallowing Point Road and another Calvert store, under the same ownership, located in Prince Frederick. These stores will stay closed for 14 days as per CDC guidance to prevent transmission.

The situation was discussed with the Director of Environmental and Occupational Health at the Maryland Department of Health who agreed with the decision.

Employees are being contacted individually to provide appropriate health precautions. Given the limited amount of direct contact most customers have in a convenience store, the potential for customers to have acquired coronavirus in either store is very low. However, customers who entered either store between March 12th-25th are advised to contact their personal health care provider if they develop any respiratory symptoms or fevers. For those who have no symptoms, over the next two weeks, they should take additional precautions of washing their hands frequently and they may want to avoid contact with people over age 60 and people of any age with weakened immune systems.

The Calvert Health Department will continue to monitor employees’ health over the next 14 days and provide updates if new information becomes available.

