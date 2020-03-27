Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Announces Release of Mobile App

Sheriff Mike Evans announces the release of a new mobile app for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The app is available as a free download from the iPhone and Android app stores.

The new app will provide up-to-the-minute alerts, news, and resources for Calvert County citizens and businesses.

This app includes two important COVID-19 resources:

Sign up for CDC COVID-19 alerts from Settings/Notifications

Access a COVID-19 feature with links to social media, travel notices, FAQs, and alerts

The Submit a Tip feature enables you to submit a crime tip directly to the Sheriff’s Office. Your tip – sent anonymously or with your contact information, along with photos – is confidential. App users are asked to submit tips regarding ongoing investigations. However, you should call 911 in the case of an emergency.

Scroll through the list of Calvert County’s Most Wanted fugitives; photos, details, and charges are listed. If you encounter any of these fugitives, do not attempt to apprehend them; instead use the app’s Submit a Tip feature to send anonymous tips to the Sheriff’s Office.



Under Inmate Information, find the Inmate Search, correctional facility visitation schedule and rules, inmate mail and phone information, commissary account deposits, and VINE/Victim Notification.

Other important features include Programs and Services, and information on Sheriff’s Office careers.

Read and share social media posts from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via the Facebook and Twitter news.

“The mission of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is to make our community a safe and enjoyable place to live and work,” said Sheriff Evans. “I encourage you to download our free app and share it with your family, friends, and neighbors so that they can receive our important news and alerts – especially in this very difficult time.”

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app is created by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices, health departments, and public safety. With more 500 apps in the app stores, OCV designs and develops custom apps for state, county, and local government agencies. “Mobile apps offer public safety and other government agencies a better way to alert, inform, and resource the public,” said Suzy Keenan, communications strategist with OCV. “Mobile apps and social media are the trends for grassroots sharing of information today.”

Search Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to download the mobile app onto your smartphone or tablet. It is available free of charge from the iOS and Google Play (Android) app stores.

