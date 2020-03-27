Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed 24-Year-Old Hughesville Man

On Thursday, March 26, 2020, at approximately 2034 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police (MSP) La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a single vehicle in the 14500 block of Maryland Route 231 (Burnt Store Road) in Hughesville.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, a request was made for a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack indicates a 2017 Honda Civic operated by Colton Trent Perry, 24, of Hughesville, was traveling westbound on Maryland Route 231. Perry lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree. After colliding with the tree, the vehicle reentered the roadway and came to a rest.

Perry received injuries that were not compatible with life and pronounced deceased at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

Perry was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, for an autopsy.

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper C. Bauer of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and Trooper First Class M. Posch (CRS) of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

Case # 20-MSP-011823

