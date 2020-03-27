North Beach Boardwalk, Bike Path, Pier and Parks Closed in Calvert County, Effective Today at 4:00 p.m.

Due to the health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus, the Mayor and Town Council of the Town of North Beach have determined it is in the best interest of the public to close the boardwalk, pier, bike path and Sunrise Garden until further notice.

The closure will take effect at 4 pm on Friday, March 27, 2020. These closures are in addition to the previous closures of Callis Park and Wetlands Overlook Park.

These closures will be enforced by town staff and in coordination with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department.

To seek additional information on the COVID-19 coronavirus, visit the CDC website, the Maryland Department of Health website, the Calvert County Health Department’s website and the Town of North Beach website.

