Sixth COVID-19 Case Announced in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has confirmed that an additional St. Mary’s County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The patient is a male in his 30s who had known exposure to a person diagnosed with COVID-19. SMCHD is currently conducting an investigation into whether other community members may have been exposed.

Infection prevention measures and social distancing are key strategies to slowing the spread of illness like COVID-19. If you are sick, stay home and away from others. If you need medical attention, call ahead to your primary care doctor or healthcare facility, or use 9-1-1 if in a medical emergency. For local COVID-19 updates and information, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

A Community Hotline is open for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about the COVID-19. Community members can call 301-475-4911 Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to speak with staff to obtain information about the disease or for answers to general questions. Language interpretation services are available. Please note: The community hotline is not an emergency line. If you are in medical distress, please call 9-1-1.