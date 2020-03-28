St. Mary’s County Health Department Reports Potential COVID-19 Public Exposure Risks at BJ’s, Harris Teeter, Panera Bread and 5 Other Locations

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has determined that a person confirmed to have the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may have come into contact with other community members. The potential public exposure locations, dates, and times are as follows:
Walmart Supercenter, 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD 20619
- Dates: March 15, 2020
- Time ranges: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Kwik Wash Laundromat, 22599 MacArthur Blvd, California, MD 20619
- Date: March 15, 2020
- Time range: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Weis Markets, 20995 Point Lookout Rd, Callaway, MD 20620
- Dates: March 12, 2020
- Time ranges: 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant (bar area), 45265 Abell House Ln, California, MD 20619
- Date: March 14, 2020
- Time range: 7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
BJ’s Wholesale, 44950 Worth Ln, California, MD 20619
- Date: March 14, 2020
- Time range: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
CVS, 21676 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653
- Date: March 14, 2020
- Time range: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Harris Teeter Marketplace, 44900 St Andrews Church Rd, California, MD 20619
- Date: March 14, 2020
- Time range: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Panera Bread, 45250 Worth Ave, California, MD 20619
- Date: March 14, 2020
- Time range: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Community members who were also at these locations during the specified dates/times may be at some risk for acquiring COVID-19 and should:
- Self-monitor for symptoms of a respiratory infection including fever, flu-like symptoms, cough, or shortness of breath until 14 days have passed from the date of exposure
- Stay home as much as possible
- Take additional precautions of washing hands frequently and avoid contact with people over age 60 and people of any age with weakened immune systems
If you develop symptoms:
- Call your healthcare provider
- If you do not have a healthcare provider and are a St. Mary’s County resident, call the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Community Hotline (Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 301-475-4911) to speak with a Health Department nurse
- Self-isolate – Remain at home until you receive instructions about next steps from your healthcare provider or local health department. Stay at least 6 feet away from others. If possible, do not share a bathroom or bedroom with others in your household.
- If symptoms worsen or you need medical attention, call ahead before going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency department. Use 9-1-1 if in a medical emergency and notify dispatch of your potential exposure concerns.
For more information about COVID-19, please see the St. Mary’s County Health Department website at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.