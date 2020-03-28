St. Mary’s County Health Department Reports Potential COVID-19 Public Exposure Risks at BJ’s, Harris Teeter, Panera Bread and 5 Other Locations

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has determined that a person confirmed to have the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) may have come into contact with other community members. The potential public exposure locations, dates, and times are as follows:

Walmart Supercenter, 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD 20619

Dates: March 15, 2020

Time ranges: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Kwik Wash Laundromat, 22599 MacArthur Blvd, California, MD 20619

Date: March 15, 2020

Time range: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Weis Markets, 20995 Point Lookout Rd, Callaway, MD 20620

Dates: March 12, 2020

Time ranges: 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Date: March 14, 2020

Time range: 7:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

BJ’s Wholesale, 44950 Worth Ln, California, MD 20619

Date: March 14, 2020

Time range: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

CVS, 21676 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Date: March 14, 2020

Time range: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Harris Teeter Marketplace, 44900 St Andrews Church Rd, California, MD 20619

Date: March 14, 2020

Time range: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Panera Bread, 45250 Worth Ave, California, MD 20619

Date: March 14, 2020

Time range: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Community members who were also at these locations during the specified dates/times may be at some risk for acquiring COVID-19 and should:

Self-monitor for symptoms of a respiratory infection including fever, flu-like symptoms, cough, or shortness of breath until 14 days have passed from the date of exposure

Stay home as much as possible

Take additional precautions of washing hands frequently and avoid contact with people over age 60 and people of any age with weakened immune systems

If you develop symptoms:

Call your healthcare provider

If you do not have a healthcare provider and are a St. Mary’s County resident, call the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Community Hotline (Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 301-475-4911) to speak with a Health Department nurse

Self-isolate – Remain at home until you receive instructions about next steps from your healthcare provider or local health department. Stay at least 6 feet away from others. If possible, do not share a bathroom or bedroom with others in your household.

If symptoms worsen or you need medical attention, call ahead before going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency department. Use 9-1-1 if in a medical emergency and notify dispatch of your potential exposure concerns.

For more information about COVID-19, please see the St. Mary’s County Health Department website at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

