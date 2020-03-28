Two Residents at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home Test Positive for COVID-19

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has confirmed that two residents at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in St. Mary’s County tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Both residents are in stable condition,” said Sharon Murphy, Director of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. “We are making every effort to take care of them and keep our other residents safe.”

“With the Maryland Department of Health, in tandem with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, working with HMR, Inc., the contractor at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, I have every confidence that we will arrest and eradicate that which has invaded our Home,” stated George Owings, Secretary of Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Charlotte Hall Veterans Home has implemented significant protocols over the past several weeks to protect their residents and prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “They are ready to respond immediately with additional measures to contain infection and protect all their valued residents.”

A Community Hotline is open for St. Mary’s County residents needing more information about COVID-19. Community members can call 301-475-4911 Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. to speak with staff to obtain information about the disease or for answers to general questions. Language interpretation services are available.