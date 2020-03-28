Prince George’s County Public Schools Regrets to Announces Head Basketball Coach Terrance Burke has Passed Away due to COVID-19

Dear Prince George’s County Public Schools Community, With a heavy heart, I am sad to share the news that Mr. Terrance Burke, Northwestern High School Professional School Counselor and head basketball coach, has died from the coronavirus (COVID-19). I know this news is devastating and shocking to many in the Northwestern High School community and all who knew and loved him. Please know that my heart is breaking with yours and I am praying for your strength and comfort during this time.

A support team of school psychologists, professional school counselors and pupil personnel workers from Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) will provide counseling and support to students and staff remotely for as long as necessary.

We will continue to consult with our county and state Health Departments on next steps and follow their guidance on preventative measures, reporting protocols and communication. Please use preventative measures in regards to social distancing and other steps:

Stay at home as much as possible. If you must go out, maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds on both sides and between your fingers.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid people who are ill.

Disinfect high-contact surfaces, such as door knobs and tables.

As the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends, if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, please call a healthcare provider for medical advice. For additional information and resources, please visit www.pgcps.org/coronavirus.

Please join me in extending our deepest sympathies to Mr. Burke’s family, friends, colleagues and the countless young lives that he impacted during his many years at Northwestern High School and throughout the PGCPS community.

We will make it through this time together. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones.

Sincerely, Monica Goldson, Ed.D., Chief Executive Officer