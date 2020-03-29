Hughesville Man Arrested After Hosting Party with Over 50 People, Charged with Violating Emergency Order Prohibiting Gatherings Over 10 People

On March 27, 2020, at approximately 10:55 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15000 block of Lukes Lane in Hughesville for the report of a large group of people at a single location in violation of Governor Hogan’s emergency order which prohibits planned gatherings of more than 10 people in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

When officers arrived, they observed approximately 60 people at a bonfire.

This is the second time officers have responded to this house for a large gathering:

On March 22, 2020, officers were dispatched to the house for a similar complaint. At that time, the homeowner, Shawn Marshall Myers, 41, was advised of the emergency order and he agreed to disperse the crowd. During the second incident, Myers refused multiple requests to comply with the emergency order.

After conferring with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, Myers was subsequently charged with two counts of failing to comply with an emergency order and is currently incarcerated at the Charles County Detention Center on a no bond status.

The CCSO is reminding citizens of the emergency order and urging everyone to comply for the safety, health and well-being of all communities.

