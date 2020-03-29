Two Additional Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in St. Mary’s County, Now Ten Total Cases

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has confirmed that two additional St. Mary’s County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A man in his 50s whose method of exposure is likely international travel

A man in his 70s whose method of exposure is still being determined

SMCHD is currently conducting an investigation into potential exposure to other community members. Infection prevention measures and social distancing are key strategies to slowing the spread of illness like COVID-19. If you are sick, stay home and away from others.

If you need medical attention, call ahead to your primary care doctor or healthcare facility, or use 9-1-1 if in a medical emergency. For local COVID-19 updates and information, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.