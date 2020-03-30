St. Mary’s County Now at Twelve Total Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has confirmed that two additional St. Mary’s County residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A man in his 30s whose method of exposure is still being determined

A woman in her 40s whose method of exposure is still being determined

SMCHD is currently conducting an investigation into potential exposure to other community members. Press releases will no longer be issued announcing individual cases. The local case count will be updated daily on the coronavirus webpage – www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

Notification on public exposure risks to COVID-19 will continue as long as risk in an identified public location is greater than the risk in the general community. Once community spread of the disease is established, the risk of being in public places will be similar to being in a location where someone may have been contagious with the virus.

“The best protective measure residents can take at this time is to stay home.” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Continue social distancing, wash your hands, and cover your cough.”

Infection prevention measures and social distancing are key strategies to slowing the spread of illness like COVID-19.

If you are sick, stay home and away from others. If you need medical attention, call ahead to your primary care doctor or healthcare facility, or use 9-1-1 if in a medical emergency.

For local COVID-19 updates and information, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4911 Monday – Saturday from 8:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m.