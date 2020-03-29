Fourteenth COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Calvert County

Five newly confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours among Calvert residents, bringing our confirmed number of cases to 14. For anyone checking the Maryland state website, it has frequently given incorrect numbers for Calvert and many other counties.

Once again, the numbers reflect only those people with laboratory-confirmed cases and do not account for the many people who have been infected but were not tested for coronavirus.

The first person had exposures in Ocean City and the Calvert bowling alley on 3/11 (see previous post). This person is currently hospitalized. Due to the anticipated test result, contacts of this person have already been notified. Another person was at the bowling alley on 3/11 and is currently at home recovering. Contacts of this individual who are at potential risk of transmission are being personally notified.

One of the new cases resulted from travel out of state just prior to the domestic flight restrictions. This person is currently hospitalized. Other than immediate family members, this individual has not had contact with public during the time period of potential transmission.

Another person has no clear source of infection and no travel out of the county. There is no connection between this person and any other known cases. This is an example of why everyone should limit contact outside of their home to essential needs. This person also has not been in public settings since the period of potential viral transmission began. This person has not required hospitalization and is beginning to recover.

The remaining individual had previously been notified of contact with a patient diagnosed with coronavirus while he/she was on duty at a hospital OUTSIDE OF CALVERT. Further contact investigation is currently taking place.