LIVE VIDEO: Governor Larry Hogan Holding Press Conference Now

Governor Larry Hogan will be holding a press conference at 10:45 a.m., the live video can be watched below when the conference goes live.



<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8TPx6pxBCyM" width="770" height="444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>