St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Announces Telephone Reporting for Certain Crimes, Non-Urgent 911 Calls

As part of the statewide and national response to ongoing Coronavirus concerns, Sheriff Tim Cameron has authorized Telephone Reporting for certain crimes. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to utilize the telephone reporting system to minimize social contact.

Telephone reporting through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be available by contacting our dispatch Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at (301) 475-8008. The following crimes may be reported utilizing telephone reporting:

• Malicious Destruction of Property/Vandalism

• Burglary to Motor Vehicle/Attempted

• Fraud

• Harassment/Threat/Telephone Misuse

• Single Vehicle Property Damage Accident/Deer Strike

• Trespassing (Not in Progress)

• Theft

Non-violent crimes may also be reported online at www.firstsheriff.com.

Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.