Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Mini-Excavator Stolen from Church Construction Site

On March 30, 2020, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported theft of a Caterpillar 304CCR Mini-Excavator (valued at over $30,000) from a construction site located at 35 Cox Road, Huntingtown, MD. The mini-excavator should have 24 inch bucket and hydraulic thumb on it.

Anyone who may have witnessed this theft or has any information in regards to this incident or the whereabouts of this equipment is urged to contact Det. Rector at William.Rector@Calvertcountymd.gov and reference Case #20-17120.

