Agnes Marie Baker, 99 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on March 19, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 16, 1920 in Laurel Grove, Maryland to the late William Frank Thomas and Sarah Countiss Thomas. She was number four of five siblings. Marie received her education in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Marie also known as “Big Momma” was a devoted and loyal mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was united in Holy Matrimony on April 18, 1959 to the late Joseph H. Baker.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James H. Bowman; son, James Ralph Thomas and granddaughter, Michele Baker-Shingles, whom she raised; her four sisters, Elizabeth Harris, Veronica Woodland, Louise Chase and Helen Miles. Marie leaves to cherish her memory nine children: Mary Lorraine Baker (David), Joseph Sylvester Bowman (Judy), James Henry Bowman, Jr. (Frances), Agnes Elaine Butler (Douglas), Sarah Augustina Knott (William-deceased), Thomas Alexander Baker (Elizabeth), Austin Dwight Baker (Alfreda), Brenda Elizabeth Shade (Neil) and Benedict Hughes Baker and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Marie (Big Momma) will be greatly missed.

“Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions imposed by the Maryland State Governor there will not be a funeral service. On a future date to be determined a memorial service will be announced to celebrate her life.”