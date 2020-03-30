Glenda E. Velasquez

departed this earthly life on Friday, March 20, 2020. Due to the current situation the funeral services are private.
- Home
- All News
- Traffic Cameras
- Law Enforcement
- Fire & Rescue
- Obituaries
- Weather
- Community
- Entertainment
- MORE
departed this earthly life on Friday, March 20, 2020. Due to the current situation the funeral services are private.
This entry was posted on March 30, 2020 at 3:01 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.