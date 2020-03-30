Alice Cecelia Stewart, 94 of Great Mills, MD, entered into eternal rest on March 20, 2020. Alice was born on April 30, 1925 to the late Robert Blackiston and Susie Ann Mills. Alice enjoyed spending time with her many grandchildren and she also loved to cook. She is survived by her children, Alice Stewart, John Stewart and Charles Stewart. She was preceded in death by one son, George Stewart, Sr.

Services are private. However, family will honor and celebrate Alice’s life at a later date when the pandemic is over.

Family may be contacted via email at ronan.1969@hotmail.com