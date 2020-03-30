Sylvia Elizabeth Holt Marshall “Suba”, 63

Sylvia Elizabeth Holt Marshall, affectionately known as “Suba”, 63 of California, MD, entered into eternal life on March 20, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Sylvia was born on September 10, 1956 to the late Sarah Elizabeth Holt and Howard Nelson. In July 1996 she married the love of her life, Jeffrey James Marshall, until his untimely death in November 2006. Sylvia was educated in the St. Mary’s County School public system.

Sylvia was employed by the St. Mary’s Nursing Center until she medically retired in 2005. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, children, grandchildren, a special aunt Evangeline Holt and her friends from the Pegg Road Apartments. Sylvia also enjoyed going on bus trips to the casinos, shopping and playing lottery numbers.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Carrie Mason Holt and John Columbus Holt; her paternal grandparents, Edith Nelson and George Nelson; aunts, Pauline Medley, Agnes Courtney, Arcadia Holt, Rose Holt and uncles, John Columbus Holt, John Philip Holt, James Patrick Holt, Mickey Nelson, James Nelson, George Philip Nelson, Robert Holt and one nephew, James Holt.

Sylvia leaves to cherish her loving memories her five children, Nickey Holt, Damon Estep, Davida Barnes (Estep), Jason Estep and Alisha Marshall; ten grandchildren; Destiny, Dymond, Danazia, Troy Jr., Mekhia, Marcel Jr., Kimorianna, Daelyn, Noah and Nazir and one great grandchild, Nolan; five sisters, Sheena Holt, Selina Holt-Jackson (William), Selma Scruggs (Ronald), Nadine Nelson and Nicholo Nelson; six brothers, Jerome Holt, James Holt (Andre), Barry Nelson, Keith Nelson, Reginald Nelson and Kyle Nelson; four aunts, Evangeline Holt, Shirley Hebb, Mary Bannister and Agnes Bannister; and four uncles, David Holt, Walter Harrison, Joseph Nelson, and Francis Nelson.

Services are private. Family may be contacted via email at nickeyholt@aol.com.