Patricia A. Largen departed this earthly life on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Due to the current situation the funeral services are private.
This entry was posted on March 30, 2020 at 3:06 pm and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.