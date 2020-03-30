Joan Taylor Courtney of Lexington Park, Maryland passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 24, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1953 in Scotland, Maryland to the late Joseph E Taylor Sr. and the late Bernice Rita Taylor. She was educated in St Mary’s County public school system. With a passion for bettering herself she continued her education at Charles County Community College and acquired an Associate’s degree in Paralegal Studies.

Her pastimes included her passion for music where she was the Master of Ceremonies for multiple family reunions and other functions. She passed on that love of music to her children and grandchildren, supporting all their musical endeavors, attending concerts, and teaching them to play the piano herself. She was an amazing cook and desserts were her specialty. She was famously known for her Pudding-In-A-Cloud, homemade apple pie, pineapple upside down cake and many other sweet treats. Joan was a vital member of her community where she had a deep love and concern for. In her personal spare time, one could catch her reading her bible, watching game shows, sitcoms, her stories and catching up on all the celebrity news and gossip.

Joan always said if you find a career that involves doing what you love, you will never work another day in your life and in her case it was true. She dedicated her life and career to helping others in need just like her mother did. She worked for St. Mary’s County government for over 30 years which included 10 years as a Crisis Hotline Counselor for Walden Sierra and over 20 years as a Halfway House Manager for Marcey’s House. Her charismatic charm naturally put people at ease and made them feel comfortable enough to open up to her. After retiring, she continued to find a way to help her community. Joan began working for Bay Community Support Services, an agency that provides care for individuals with disabilities. Joan always had a bright smile, an ear to listen and open arms. At work she was referred to as “Momma Joan”.

Joan was the matriarch of her family and a pillar to her community. She was a backbone, biggest fan, and superhero to not only her family but to anyone she came in contact with.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two sisters, Linda Byrd and Wanda Cutchember; one brother, Julian Taylor; two brothers-in-law, Wallace J. Byrd Sr. and Paul Bush; great-nephew, Corey Taylor; granddaughter, Alesis Sidney and grandson William White.

Joan leaves to cherish her memory her children, James A. Courtney of Dunkirk, MD, Cheryl M. Sidney (Djaka-Dingiswayo) of Lexington Park, MD, Darian M. White (Priscilla) of Lexington Park, MD, Brandon K. Brown (Timothy Banks) of Elkridge, MD; her grandchildren, Ayana-Nahyamaka Sidney, Diamond White, Zakiya Sidney, Bomani-Dingswayo Sidney, Darian White II, Barack White, Mekhi White and her sole great-grandson, Cameron Sidney; her siblings, Marcelene Taylor of Washington DC, Joseph E. Taylor, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD; her aunts, Mamie Humphrey of Norfolk, VA, Marguerite Austin of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jenette Price of Ridge, MD; brother-in-law, Jeremiah Cutchember of Drayden, MD and a host of friends, family, nieces and nephews.

Services are private. You may contact family via email at darianwhite07@yahoo.com.