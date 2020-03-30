Timothy Wade Long, 63 of Marbury, MD passed away on March 17, 2020 at his home due to pancreatic cancer. Tim will be cremated no service will be held just a small gathering at the Long’s home.

Tim was born October 12, 1956 in Pennsylvania then moved to Maryland to become a roofer and eventually a meat cutter at Gray Brothers.

Tim was a member of the Moose Lodge #1712 and the NRA. Tim enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, guns and family time.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Stacey Gray Long and his daughter, Victoria Long.

