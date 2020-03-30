Lilia M. DeLaPaz, D.D.S., 88, of Waldorf, MD passed away on March 16, 2020 at The Charleston in Waldorf, MD.

Born in the Philippines on May 12, 1931 the daughter of the late Emilio and Josefa Makalintal, she is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Aurelio DeLaPaz; and her sister, Rosie Tulabut.

Lilia is survived by her sons, William DeLaPaz, M.D. and Ferdinand DeLaPaz; sisters, Leticia Garcia and Nora Samson; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Lilia enjoyed shopping, traveling and going out to eat. She had several notable accomplishments throughout her life; however, she was most proud of her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) from 9:30AM to 11:30AM; A Funeral Mass will also be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (201 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); Interment immediately following Mass in the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lilia’s memory to the American Diabetes Association or Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at arehartechols.com.