Joseph, “Joe”, Albert Dean, Jr,76, of Hollywood, MD passed away on March 27, 2020 in Stafford, VA. He was born on June 10, 1943, and was the son of the late Amanda Jones Dean and Joseph Dean, Sr. Joe was the loving husband of the late Suzanne Kemmer Dean whom he married on November 22, 1963 in Hollywood, MD and who preceded him in death on April 14, 2019.

Joe is survived by his daughter Debra Lloyd (Todd) of Stafford, VA, 3 grandchildren Amanda Lloyd, Rachel Lloyd, and Sarah Lloyd. Siblings Marjorie Sandidge of California, MD, Gary Dean of Myrtle Beach, SC, Dale Dean of Hollywood, MD, Marlene Freeman of Hollywood, MD and LeRoy Jones of Mechanicsville, MD. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph Dean and his brother Clifton Dean.

Joe was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. He was a van operator for Hilldrup Moving and Storage for 50 years, retiring in Nov, 2017.

Joe enjoyed yard work and spending time with family and friends.

All Funeral Service will be private.