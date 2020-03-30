Angelina Magpuri, 88

Angelina Magpuri of Hollywood, MD passed away at age 88, 2:00am on Friday March 20, 2020.

Angelina de Guzman Magpuri was born on December 27, 1931 at Hagonoy Bulacan, Philippines and grew up there until her family moved to Makati. She was one of six children to Basilio de Guzman and Martha Felipe de Guzman. After graduating college with a Pre-Law Degree, she entered the work force where she met her soon-to-be husband, Victor Magpuri Jr., a U.S. Navy Sailor. She primarily became a dedicated housewife after getting married. They were stationed at U.S. Naval Station Subic Bay, Olongapo, Philippines where their first son, Edward, was born. A little more than a year later their daughter, Elizabeth, was born in Monterrey, California and then after two years their youngest child, Glenn, was born in Long Beach, California.

Demands of the military brought the family to also live in Japan, the Philippines and afterwards at MCAS Cherry Point Havelock, North Carolina. As a U.S. Navy housewife, she dependably kept the family together and in the right direction, especially during the long ship deployments of her husband. Finally, they settled down in San Diego, California where Angelina started working for Kyocera International in the early 70’s. As a Quality Assurance Inspector, she really enjoyed her job position, so much so, her tenure lasted till she turned 70 years old. Her strong desire to seek better living standards – mainly for improved schools and less crime – for her family caused numerous relocations within San Diego. Those locations started at Imperial Beach, Mira Mesa, Rancho Penasquitos, and ended in Scripps Ranch. During her younger years she took great pleasure in sightseeing, vacationing in the Philippines to visit relatives, and cooking her favorite dish – spareribs pork adobo.

Unfortunately, she had a debilitating stroke three years ago and her loving husband became her primary caregiver. When her husband later experienced a stroke as well and due to her bedridden condition and battle with dementia, she was relocated in March 2019 and spent her final year in Hollywood, Maryland under the care of her eldest son and family.

Angelina was a widow since April 24, 2019 upon the passing of her devoted husband and is survived by her loving children – Edward and wife, Luzelle; Elizabeth and husband, Timothy; Glenn and wife, Cecilia. She has a total of nine grandchildren – Linden; Lindsey; Nicole and husband, Rodney; Jaquelyn and wife, Chelsea; Bobbie and husband, Joseph; Holly; Christopher; Kristen and husband, Nick; and Christian. In addition, she has three great grandchildren – Sara, Emma, and Mia.

Angelina will always be remembered as the solid foundation of her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a woman of great strength, dedication, and straight forwardness. She will forever be loved and cherished. With God’s grace, may she rest in peace with her husband at MCAS Miramar Cemetery San Diego, California.