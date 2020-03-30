Calvin Linburg Morgan, 66, of Hollywood, MD passed away on March 16, 2020 in Leonardtown, MD. He was born on July 26, 1953 in Leonardtown, MD. He was the loving son of the late Cecelia Hope Jones and Lewis Matthew Morgan, Sr. Calvin is survived by his wife Patricia Rebecca Quade Morgan whom he married on October 19, 1974 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, MD.

Calvin is survived by his children Calvin Duane Morgan of Lexington Park, MD, Wanda Marie Morgan of Hollywood, MD, Jacqueline Rebecca Morgan of Hollywood, MD, Tam Van Nguyen of Hughesville, MD 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. As well as his siblings Robert E. Morgan of Lexington Park, MD, Charles Donald Morgan of Calvert County, MD, David Andrew Morgan of Hollywood, MD, Joseph Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD, Donna Ray Abell of Leonardtown, MD, and Tony Wheatley of Hollywood, MD.

He was preceded in death by his sibling Lewis Morgan, Jr, James Morgan, Marilynn Morgan and nephew Lewis Morgan, III.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Chopticon High School. Calvin was a Farm Manager for Tranquility Farm for 42 years, retiring on March 6, 2020.

Calvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and had a strong compassion to tractor pulling.

All funeral Services will be private at this time.