Mary Ann Adkins, “MeMaw”,76, of Great Mills, MD formerly from California, MD passed away on March 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on June 6, 1943 in Great Mills, MD,and was the daughter of the late Evelyn Annamae Armsworthy and William I. Armsworthy. Mary was the loving wife of the late Jimmy H. Adkins whom she married on February 21, 1960 in the Cathedral of St. Matthew in Washington, DC and who preceded her in death on August 20, 2019. Mary is survived by her children Tammy Adkins, Cathy Clark (Teddy), Allen Adkins, Don Adkins all of Great Mills, MD. Along with 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and her brother Johnny Armsworthy.

She was a life long St. Mary’s County Maryland resident and graduated from Great Mills High School. Mary worked in retail for Ben Franklin for 10 years, and Safeway for 27 years, retiring in 2000.

All Funeral Services will be private at this time. . Serving as pallbearers will be Saul K. Sison, Jr, Saul K. Sison, Sr, Teddy Clark, Tyler Clark, Jay Armsworthy, and Koda Spratt. Honorary Pallbearers will be Thomas Richardson, Ayden Sison, Walker Sison, Josh Richardson, Alexis Adkins, and Krista Bozman.

Contributions may be made to the Bay District Vol. Fire Department P.O. Box 1440 California, MD 20619.