Charles Butler “Bucky” Johnston, 95, of Tracy’s Landing passed away March 25, 2020. Born August 4, 1924 in Washington, D.C., one of eight children, to Charles W. and Virgie (Butler) Johnston. Bucky attended Eastern High School and left during his senior year to join the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. While in the service Bucky ran 50 bombing missions and survived two crash landings.

He was honorably discharged as Staff Sergeant on September 15, 1945. Bucky was employed as a firefighter with the D.C. Fire Department from January 7, 1946 until November 1, 1971, retiring as Lieutenant. He married Audrey Mae Perry on August 24, 1947. He was a member of the American Legion, the Elks Club, and the GMA Golf Club. Bucky was an avid golfer and had 5 hole-in-one’s during his lifetime. He also enjoyed playing cards and horses. Bucky was a true gentleman and will be missed by all.

Bucky was preceded in death by his wife Audrey on June 12, 1990. He is survived by his sister Mary Jane Beamer and numerous devoted nieces, nephews, and great friends, especially Hamilton “Ham” Smith and John Jaynes.

In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations in Bucky’s name be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

Given the Coronavirus pandemic, services and burial is limited to family only. A celebration of life will be held at a time and place to be determined after the health crisis is over. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family.