Calvert County Public Schools Continues Meal Distribution in New Locations

March 31, 2020

In light of the Governor and Maryland State Department of Education’s order extending school closures through April 24, the Calvert County Child Nutrition Program’s Grab ‘n Go meal service will also be extended to help meet the needs of our students.

Starting on Tuesday, March 31, however, please note that our Grab ‘n Go meal site locations are changing to comply with state and federal guidance. The current meal distribution sites (Calvert High School, Southern Middle School, and Patuxent High School) will be closing after service on Monday. On Tuesday, they will be reopening at the following locations:

Program

Location

Program Dates

Days of the Week

Meal Type

Service Times

CCPS Emergency School Closure Feeding Program
(Free for all children ages 2-18)

The Elks Lodge Parking Lot

1015 Dares Beach Rd.

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

March 31-April 24

Monday – Friday

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & Snack

11:00 am – 12:00pm

CCPS Emergency School Closure Feeding Program
(Free for all children ages 2-18)

The White Sands Clubhouse Parking Lot

8285 Sycamore Rd.

Lusby, MD 20657

March 31-

April 24

Monday – Friday

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & Snack

11:00am – 12:00pm

CCPS Emergency School Closure Feeding Program
(Free for all children ages 2-18)

The Chesapeake Ranch Estates Clubhouse Parking Lot

GPS Address: 476 Clubhouse Dr. Lusby, MD 20657

March 31-

April 24

Monday – Friday

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner & Snack

11:00am – 12:00pm

All sites remain open to all children, so please feel free to select whichever site is most convenient.

Addresses for the new sites are listed in the table above; however, directions from the previous sites to the closest new site are also listed below:

  • The Chesapeake Ranch Estates Clubhouse site is the closest to Patuxent High School.

Directions from PHS to the CRE Clubhouse, Turn right onto Southern Connector Boulevard, at the traffic circle, take the 2nd exit onto Rousby Hall Road And go 1.2 miles, then turn left onto Clubhouse Drive, at the “T” intersection, turn right, go 0.2 miles and take a slight left, staying on Clubhouse Drive, the clubhouse and parking lot are 0.5 miles on your left.

  • The White Sands Clubhouse site is the closest to Southern Middle School.

Directions from SMS to the White Sands Clubhouse, turn left onto HG Trueman Road, turn right onto Rt. 4/Solomons Island Road, go 1.3 miles, then turn left onto White Sands Dr. (there is a light for left turning traffic). Go 1.1 miles, then turn right onto Sycamore Road, the clubhouse & parking lot is immediately on your left.

  • The Elks Lodge site is the closest to Calvert High School.

Directions from CHS to the Elks Lodge, turn left onto Dares Beach Road and go 0.2 miles and the lodge will be on your right.

