St. Mary’s County Government Announces COVID-19 Operational Changes

St. Mary’s County Government is committed to being responsive to all guidelines and orders from the Centers for Disease Control, the White House and the Governor of Maryland to slow the spread of the coronavirus and the following changes and adjustments now apply to county operations.

Department of Aging & Human Services – Home-Delivered shelf-stable meals are now being delivered as a two-week supply.

Department of Public Works and Transportation – STS Transit

STS and paratransit (ADA & SSTAP) trips are limited to Essential Activities as defined in the Governor’s Order Number 20-03-30-0. Some essential activities include grocery shopping, obtaining food for animals, travel to care for family members and travel to an educational institution for purposes of receiving meals or instructional materials for distance learning.

ADA and SSTAP paratransit service will continue to book and provide medical trips such as dialysis, chemotherapy, hospitals, clinics, mental health facilities as well as trips to pharmacies and grocery stores.

Please note, St. Mary’s County STS Bus System is operating under the Saturday schedule.

Saturday service:

Rt. 3 Great Mills Route (Supplemental) Tulagi Place to Callaway and return Every hour 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (see attached)

Rt. 6 Northern Route -Every other odd hour 7 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Rt. 7 Southern Route- Every other odd hour. 7 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Rt. 11 Great Mills/California Route- Every hour, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rt. 12 Leonardtown Route- Every hour, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rt. 14 County Span Route-NB/SB Every other even hour.6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday service:

Rt. 11 Great Mills/California Route – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Rt. 12 Leonardtown – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For additional information, call the STS dispatcher at 301-475-4200, ext. 71120.

Department of Recreation and Parks

All Department of Recreation and Parks programs, including organized practices and games in the parks, remain canceled.

Waterfront parks, including Elms Beach, Myrtle Point, and Snow Hill Park, remain closed to the public. All other St. Mary’s County Government-owned and operated parks are open under the following specific safety guidelines, exercise activities such as walking, hiking, running or biking while adhering to recommended 6-foot social distancing measures are permitted. All sports or activities which engage in bodily contact such as basketball, soccer, football are not permitted. Gathering of groups are limited to no more than 10 people in any specific area of the park.

Public Landings – Public landings, including boat ramps, piers and gathering spaces are closed to the public.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to utilize the telephone reporting system to minimize social contact. Telephone reporting through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will be available by contacting our Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at (301) 475-8008. The following crimes may be reported utilizing telephone reporting:

Malicious Destruction of Property/Vandalism

Burglary to Motor Vehicle/Attempted

Fraud

Harassment/Threat/Telephone Misuse

Single Vehicle Property Damage Accident/Deer Strike

Trespassing (Not in Progress)

Theft

Non-violent crimes may also be reported online at www.firstsheriff.com. Violent crimes and other emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

Treasurer’s Office

The Treasurer’s Office is closed to the public, Please call 301-475-4200, ext. 3300 for drop box instructions. Online payment options are available at www.stmarysmd.com/treasurer. Please utilize MVA online tag renewal services. Liquor license renewals and Senior Tax Credits should be mailed to St. Mary’s County Treasurer, P.O. Box 642, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

For a complete list of county government operations and COVID-19 resources, please visit St. Mary’s County Government: www.stmarysmd.com