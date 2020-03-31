No Injuries After Vehicle Hits Multiple Houses in Bryans Road

On Monday, March 30, 2020, at approximately 6:40 p.m. police, fire, rescue and collapse units from Charles County and Prince Georges County responded to Heather Drive in the Strawberry Hills area of Bryans Road, for the reported vehicle into a house.

Crews arrived in minutes and confirmed an SUV was fully inside of a residence, with the single operator/occupant was out of the vehicle.

Units determined the driver came from across the street inside the closed garage, drove through their garage door, careened across the street and into the house.

The driver refused medical care and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

A building inspector, the American Red Cross, and SMECO were requested to the scene to assist.

Firefighters extinguished a small fire under the vehicle, after the vehicle was smoking from coming to rest on a bed within the house.

More than 30 volunteer fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene.

All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org/

