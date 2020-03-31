St. Mary’s County Public Parks, Boat Ramps, Piers, and Waterfront Parks Closed to Public to Reduce Spread of COVID-19

St. Mary’s County Government owned and operated parks are operating with additional limitations in response to the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order issued by Governor Larry Hogan.

Waterfront parks, including Elms Beach, Myrtle Point, and Snow Hill Park, remain closed to the public.

Public landings, including boat ramps, piers and gathering spaces are closed to the public. An exception is made allowing commercial waterman with valid licenses to use the public landings.

Recreational boating is not permitted under the Governor’s Order.

All other St. Mary’s County Government-owned and operated parks are open under the following specific safety guidelines: exercise activities such as walking, hiking, running or biking while adhering to recommended 6-foot social distancing measures are permitted.

All sports and activities which engage in bodily contact such as basketball, soccer, football is not permitted.

Gathering of groups are limited to no more than 10 people in any specific area of the park.

Park hours and operations are available at the Department of Recreation and Parks website.

For the list of all county government operations and COVID-19 resources, visit St. Mary’s County Government: www.stmarysmd.com.