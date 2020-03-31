Calvert County Health Department Understands Stress Level Increase During This Time

The Health Department staff understands that stress levels are rising for many Calvert residents. Each day brings more reports of coronavirus infections. New restrictions on people’s lives are announced with little time to prepare. Many households are facing increased financial pressure. Kids are trapped at home and family members are sometimes a little too close for comfort.

In addition to the work the Calvert County Health Department (CCHD) does tracking coronavirus infections and providing guidance for local professionals and general members of the public, CCHD also provides mental health and substance use treatment, as well as help for those at risk of domestic violence. We also have a list of private behavioral health providers in Calvert.

If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally or could use help dealing with substance use problems, please call 410 535-3079. Even in times of office shutdowns, we continue to provide services 6 days/week. We provide both in-person and telehealth care.

We also have a 24-hour hotline for domestic violence and sexual assault victims, as well as for those needing to talk to someone at any hour if they are considering suicide. The 24-hour hotline number is 410 535-1121.

Our Health Department has also developed a new website specifically for coronavirus information. You can link to this site through our original website https://www.calverthealth.org/ (see the link in the top left corner) or directly at https://www.calvertcountycovid19.com/. The new site has updates, local, state, and national case counts, links to the CDC and other trusted sources, and an archive of past Calvert Health Department posts.