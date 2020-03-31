Serious Crash in Valley Lee Sends One to Trauma Center

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at approximately 2:10 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Piney Point Road and Reindeer Way in Valley Lee, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway in a rear-end-style collision, with one victim trapped in the Honda sedan.

Firefighters from Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department extricated the single victim in under 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested, however, the helicopter was cancelled and the single occupant of the Honda was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Three patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the crash.

