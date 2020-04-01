Prince George’s County Firefighter Tests Positive for COVID-19

To the Residents of Prince George’s County, Today I was notified that one of our members has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. The member is now at home and all steps are being taken to ensure their recovery and well-being.

In keeping with medical privacy laws, this individual’s identity will remain confidential.

Working with our partners at the Health Department, an investigation was started and contact was made with all personnel who may have come in contact with the member and/or who were present in the station after the individual’s shift leading up to this notification.

Upon notification of the positive diagnosis the station was immediately placed out of service and decontaminated. The process of notifying any patients who may have come in contact with the provider is also underway.

Our thoughts and prayers are with our member for a rapid recovery. As always, I remain extremely grateful for the men and women of the Prince George’s County Fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department and the work they are performing every single day serving on the frontline of this pandemic.

Tiffany Green, Chief of the Prince George’s County Fire/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Department.