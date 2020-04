As of Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Maryland now has 1,989 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Number of negative test results: 17,233

Number of Deaths: 31

Hospitalizations: 522 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 69

St. Mary’s County: 23 (map shows 19)

Charles County: 56

Calvert County: 18

The Maryland Department of Health and St. Mary’s County Health Department officials are reporting different numbers at this time, St. Mary’s County is showing 23 positive cases.