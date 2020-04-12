Family Says it’s an Easter Miracle, Deputy who Tested Positive for COVID-19 is Coming Home Today

On the Pray For Marty McCarroll Facebook Page the following was posted:

Update: Sunday 4/12/2020 2:15 pm: From Tammy… “God has heard our prayers. Thank you everyone for your continued love, support and prayers throughout this journey. I am happy to say that after Marty’s team of doctors met, I was given the news…MARTY IS COMING HOME TODAY!!!”

Goose Bumps!! Please continue to use this Facebook page to send messages to Marty and the family. The hope is to not overwhelm them as this incredible news unfolds. Thank you all!!! The power of prayers and a true Easter Miracle. He has risen. Happy Easter.

Facebook page member count currently 1,438 (for Marty to see when he gets better).



Calvert Deputies Held a ‘Rolling Roll Call’ at the Calvert Health Medical Center for Deputy who Tested Positive for COVID-19

In support of all first responders, CalvertHealth medical staff, health care workers and other essential staff working tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office showed their support for all those working to save lives, especially the life of one of their own currently in the ICU fighting of his life.

A Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy has tested positive with COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Fellow deputies held a ‘rolling roll call’ Tuesday evening at the CalvertHealth Medical Center to show their support for the deputy and their gratitude for CalvertHealth Medical Staff and first responders during this time of crisis.





