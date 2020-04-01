Kidz Meal Bagz Available at Sheetz to Help Feed Children and Families in Need





Kidz Meal Bagz is a program providing free meals to help children and families in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meals will be available all day starting Thursday, April 2nd and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.

Kidz Meal Bagz are available at

Store Number: 292 at Three Notch Road, in California and Store Number: 318 at Old Great Mills Road, in Great Mills.