Resident at Sagepoint Facility Tests Positive for COVID-19

The following Letter was posted an the Sagepoint Senior Living Services website on March 30, 2020:

To Our Sagepoint Families,

In this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic we believe fast, transparent communication is key to limiting its spread. We have been informed today that a resident who was originally transferred to the hospital for non-COVID related symptoms has now tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident is currently at the hospital. At this point, it is unclear where the virus was contracted as we currently have no other known cases at any Sagepoint facility. As we have through the entire COVID-19 situation, we are working closely with the Charles County Department of Health and other health organizations to manage this process and follow all CDC guidance. According to Charles County Health Officer, Dr. Susan Lowry, “Sagepoint implemented prevention protocols proactively well before they were mandated. They have consistently engaged the health department and state entities to prevent infection and transmission in their facility.” We acted swiftly to map any potential contact and will follow all the guidance moving forward to have Sagepoint remain a safe environment for all who live and work here.

We know you have concerns and we want to make sure we keep you informed. We are held to federal privacy standards and respect the privacy of all of our residents and staff. We are unable to share information about any affected individuals.

This and all updates will continue to be posted on www.sagepointcare.org.

To everyone in the community affected by the COVID-19 situation, you have our thoughts and prayers. Please join us in thanking all of the amazing staff that continues to work extremely hard taking care of our Sagepoint residents during this very trying time. They need your thoughts and prayers more than ever.

Please continue to check www.sagepointcare.org for all important updates.

