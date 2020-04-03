Police Investigating Stabbing in Lexington Park, Victim Transported to Area Trauma Center

On Thursday, April 2, 2020, at approximately 10:05 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to the area of the A&E Motel in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult male in the parking lot of the The Episcopal Church of the Ascension with multiple stab wounds to his back.

The single patient was transported to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



