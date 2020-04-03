VIDEO: State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire at Captain Pats Seafood in Lexington Park

O n April 3, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Valley Lee responded to Captain Pat’s Seafood at 21901 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported structure possibly on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from two sides of the structure and roof, and requested a second alarm which brought firefighters from Solomons, Hollywood, Ridge, and Leonardtown to the scene.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 25 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Updates will be provided when they become available



<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/3_fXSN4cv0k" width="770" height="444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>