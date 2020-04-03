VIDEO: State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire at Captain Pats Seafood in Lexington Park

April 3, 2020

On April 3, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Valley Lee responded to Captain Pat’s Seafood at 21901 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported structure possibly on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from two sides of the structure and roof, and requested a second alarm which brought firefighters from Solomons, Hollywood, Ridge, and Leonardtown to the scene.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 25 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Updates will be provided when they become available





4 Responses to VIDEO: State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire at Captain Pats Seafood in Lexington Park

  1. Danny Evans on April 3, 2020 at 9:05 am

    Poor Pat I’m sorry brother

    Reply
  2. Barbie on April 3, 2020 at 9:42 am

    Oh no! My favorite place. Thankful no one was hurt.

    Reply
    • Danielle on April 3, 2020 at 10:07 am

      Ditto. Virus during Lent. Now this!

      Reply
  3. Red Herring on April 3, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Sounds fishy

    Reply

