VIDEO: $300,000 in Damage, Captain Pat’s Seafood Fire Deemed Accidental, in Lexington Park

UPDATE: On Friday, April 3, 2020, at approximately 6:59 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 21901 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported commercial building fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single story commercial seafood restaurant with fire showing from the roof, and immediately requested a second alarm.

Over 50 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in 35 minutes.

The owner is identified as Captain Pat’s Seafood, with the estimated loss of structure and contents at $300,000.00

Smoke alarm were present and activated, no fire alarms or sprinklers were in place.

The cause is deemed accidental and caused by an malfunction in the boiler, the fire caused significant damage to the restaurant and its contents

The fire was found and called in by a passing motorist.

No injuries were reported.

