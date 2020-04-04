VIDEO: $300,000 in Damage, Captain Pat’s Seafood Fire Deemed Accidental, in Lexington Park

UPDATE: On Friday, April 3, 2020, at approximately 6:59 a.m., firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 21901 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported commercial building fire.
Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single story commercial seafood restaurant with fire showing from the roof, and immediately requested a second alarm.
Over 50 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in 35 minutes.
The owner is identified as Captain Pat’s Seafood, with the estimated loss of structure and contents at $300,000.00
Smoke alarm were present and activated, no fire alarms or sprinklers were in place.
The cause is deemed accidental and caused by an malfunction in the boiler, the fire caused significant damage to the restaurant and its contents
The fire was found and called in by a passing motorist.
No injuries were reported.
4/03/2020: On April 3, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River and Valley Lee responded to Captain Pat’s Seafood at 21901 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported structure possibly on fire.
Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from two sides of the structure and roof, and requested a second alarm which brought firefighters from Solomons, Hollywood, Ridge, and Leonardtown to the scene.
Firefighters controlled the fire in under 25 minutes.
No injuries have been reported.
Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.
Updates will be provided when they become available
Poor Pat I’m sorry brother
Oh no! My favorite place. Thankful no one was hurt.
Ditto. Virus during Lent. Now this!
Sounds fishy
Winner
Exactly
Cajun catfish special. Just $9.99!
Come on MAN !!!! REALLY IT’S SO obvious insurance fraud people
Yep…call off the fire marshal, you got it all figured out. I mean any fire affecting a business during a crisis must have been intentionally set. Coincidences don’t exist. Evidence is stupid. Facts are dumb.
I agree
Even though I bought quart oysters Monday little suspicious to me
Um, it was a malfunction in the boiler room.
What you gotta say now you little bit##?
Really like that place- Hope they are able to get it back together!
What’s obvious about it? And, really? That’s all you have to say?
How terrible, glad nobody was harmed. I feel bad for Pat and his employees. What a time for this to happen.
Instead of people posting negative comments, why not pray for the owner and his business. So much hate and discontent, no wonder our world is infected with this serious pandemic!
Surprised that negativity can cause a virus. Who knew.
Sooo he couldn’t feed people …sooo he set the joint on fire …welp good way to stay afloat oh boy!! Eff it!
My prayers are with Pat and his workers. I will truly miss the hard working ladies and the great seafood.
So sorry to see what happened I’m sure captain Pats will be back. Prayers Pat
Let me tell you all that are saying insurance fraud bs, you have no idea how much blood sweat and tears pat has put into his business for the last 30 years. That’s 30 years of of great costumer service 30 years of crabs and delicious food, our team is like family and we all have put so much into this business, why would he want to destroy what he built from the ground up? Especially on a Friday? And most of all 3 days after crabbing season starts why would he purposely destroy his life?? He wouldn’t.. just because you are the type of people who would do something like that does not mean he is. So get a life.
Are you serious? So obviously you are the fire marshal? You know something we don’t? While pat and I were sleeping in our bed at home where we were all freakin night, and got a call from our alarm system saying his restaurant was on fire . Don’t worry, we have cameras through out the entire restaurant and we gave the hard drive to the “Real” fire marshal. So Anonymous commenter you need to realize what you are saying and who you are talking about before running your mouth, he has always been there for his community, and anyone in need, of your house burnt to the ground he would be the first person to ask if you were ok, so grow up.
Bla Bla Bla – hopefully the facts will come out soon.
From the State Fire Marshall:
It was determined to be accidentally caused by a mechanical malfunction in the boiler.
All you internet investigators really showed how it’s done. Kudos.
So Sorry. Sending Prayers
Go ahead, break every window. Even after you had the doors already open? SMH