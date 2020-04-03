Maryland Now at 2,758 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and 42 Deaths

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland as of Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

427 Cases in 24 hours, with 2,758 confirmed cases

Number of negative test results: 20,932

Number of Deaths: 42

Hospitalizations: 664 ever hospitalized

Released From Isolation: 159

These are the only confirmed cases that the Maryland Department of Health has reported. There is a delay for results to reach the state from labs. Also, the state has assigned some cases from one county to another but are doing the best they can to keep the information as accurate as possible.

Cases and Deaths by County (deaths):

Allegany 2

Anne Arundel 249, (4)

Baltimore City 313, (4)

Baltimore County 427, (3)

Calvert 30, (1)

Caroline 4

Carroll 129, (5)

Cecil 25, (1)

Charles 90, (1)

Dorchester 1

Frederick 54, (2)

Garrett 3

Harford 41

Howard 166, (2)

Kent 5

Montgomery 566, (9)

Prince George’s 563, (9)

Queen Anne’s 12

St. Mary’s 30

Somerset 4

Talbot 5

Washington 27

Wicomico 7, (1)

Worcester 5